The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds

Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes.

Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.

Most of the largest gold nuggets were discovered in the 1800s and the early 1900s. In America, some of the largest nuggets were found during the California Gold Rush.

A listing of the largest gold nuggets in the world shows that the largest nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed more than 109.2 lbs.

The nugget was discovered in California in Sierra Buttes in 1869 by a group of five partners. This nugget was later sold to R.B. Woodward for $21,637. The current whereabouts of this nugget are unknown in the news media.

The only other American gold nugget that is of significant size is the Fricot nugget which was discovered in the Sierra Nevada and the Northern California goldfields.

The Fricot Nugget was discovered by William Davis in 1865. It weighed 13.8 lb and was sold for $3500 to Jules Fricot.

It is one of the largest gold nuggets that still remains intact and is housed at the California State Mining and Mineral Museum.