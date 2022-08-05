This man once claimed to be the last American slave and the oldest man alive at 130 years old

Sylvester Magee Credit: Facebook

Wikipedia has a list of the last survivors of the American slave trade. There are at least 27 people on the list as being survivors while two have been discredited due to records being falsified or claiming the wrong dates of birth.

One of the most interesting persons on the list is Sylvester Magee. Magee's claim to be one of the last slaves in the country has not been discredited although there is reasonable doubt about his age at the time of death.

Magee claimed to be born in 1841. He died in 1971 which purportedly made him 130 years old at the time of death.

Magee's claim to be the last American slave may be verified by court records. He was a slave in Mississippi and there are chancery court records in the county where he was enslaved. The records listed Magee and his father as being passed on to new owners when their slave owner died in 1859.

Magee also claimed to be a veteran of the Civil War. He stated that he had been an arms bearer fighting on the side of the South. He then escaped to the Union Army and served with them during the Siege of Vicksburg. At the end of the war, he returned to Mississippi as a free man where he worked with a farmer and earned his living working odd jobs. He also worked in a sawmill.

Magee was interviewed by historians and many accounts of his time in the army during the Civil War were verified. His claims were sufficiently substantiated that he was even accepted for treatment by the Mississippi Veterans Hospital.

While Magee's birth date remains unverified, the residents of Collins, Mississippi celebrated his purported 124th birthday and it was declared by the governor of Mississippi as "Sylvester Magee Day." He also received publicity from the national news media.

If Magee's date of birth were to be confirmed, he would indeed have been the last enslaved American, the last Civil War veteran, and the oldest man in the world.