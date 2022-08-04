The eruption of the Volcano Thera may have triggered the biblical plagues of Egypt according to scientists

The eruption of the volcano Thera is thought to have occurred around 1500 BCE. The volcano was located on the Aegean island of Thera near Crete in Greece.

The eruption of Thera is suggested to be one of the most massive volcanic eruptions and possibly the largest witnessed by mankind. The eruption was as powerful as 40 atomic bombs and may have killed about 20,000 people.

Scientists have always speculated that the eruption could have been the cause of the biblical plagues of Egypt mentioned in the Bible.

According to scientists, the volcanic eruption would have spewed out volcanic ash that reached the shores of Egypt. Volcanic ash can cause hailstorms which is the 7th biblical plague. The ash may also be responsible for creating perfect conditions for the abnormal population growth of locusts which is the 8th biblical plague. In addition, the volcanic ash could have blocked out the sunlight so that Egypt was in darkness - the 9th biblical plague.

Scientists have actually found evidence of the volcanic ash from Thera in Egypt. Pumice which is stone that is created when lava cools was found during excavations in Egypt. There are no volcanoes located anywhere in Egypt so scientists speculated that only a massive volcano such as Thera could have left behind its imprint in the area.

As for the volcano of Thera, it remains dormant today and the caldera of the dormant volcano is a tourist hotspot. It is expected that the volcano could erupt again anytime.