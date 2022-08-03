A 3200-year-old Mesopotamian perfume was recreated by scientists from an ancient recipe

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQYVL_0h2t74vx00
Uruk period administrative tablet, pictographic scriptCredit: Unknown person; Public Domain Image

Scientists have attempted to recreate the perfume that was first created 3200 years ago by the first female perfumer and chemist. Her name was Tapputi and she lived in Mesopotamia around 1200 BC.

Tapputi is considered to be the first chemist in history. She was a perfume-maker who was mentioned in ancient cuneiform tablets from Mesopotamia. The tablets contained the formula and the steps she used to produce the perfumes.

Tapputi's perfumes used a combination of different ingredients including flowers, oil, spices, myrrh, balsam, botanical plants, and other ingredients.

Recently, a team of 15 Turkish scientists translated the tablets and researched the ingredients to determine how Tapputi produced and distilled the fragrance.

It took scientists three years to translate the tablets. The translation revealed that Tapputi communed with the moon and the stars while she was producing her fragrances.

It was challenging for scientists to attempt to reproduce Tapputi's perfume because the tablets were broken and important parts of the ingredient list were lost. Also, it was difficult to identify the containers and plants that Tapputi used 3200 years ago as the current names of the spices and flowers were changed.

As for the smell of Tapputi's scents, the scientists have not mentioned what type of fragrance it is but the Fragrance Conservatory claims that her speciality would have been woody scents such as the cedars of Lebanon.

So far, the scientists have only managed to recreate the formual of one of Tapputi's scents. There are still other formulas that are yet to be translated.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 17

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
85484 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

The first U.S. presidential visit to Africa was a stopover in one of the poorest countries occupied by the British

President Roosevelt and his son in AfricaCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The first sitting U.S. president to ever set foot in Africa was Franklin D. Roosevelt. According to Quartz, only eight sitting American presidents have visited Africa (as of 2022) and the last presidential visit was in 2015 by Barack Obama.

Read full story
Madison, MN

The most expensive item on the Antiques Roadshow in the U.S.

Antiques Roadshow in Madison, WisconsinCredit: Bobak Ha'Eri; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Antiques Roadshow is created by BBC Television and is distributed by PBS in the U.S. The show has been running in the U.S. for 26 seasons.

Read full story
3 comments
Mississippi State

This man once claimed to be the last American slave and the oldest man alive at 130 years old

Wikipedia has a list of the last survivors of the American slave trade. There are at least 27 people on the list as being survivors while two have been discredited due to records being falsified or claiming the wrong dates of birth.

Read full story
50 comments

The eruption of the Volcano Thera may have triggered the biblical plagues of Egypt according to scientists

Credit: James Tissot (1836-1902); Public Domain Image. The eruption of the volcano Thera is thought to have occurred around 1500 BCE. The volcano was located on the Aegean island of Thera near Crete in Greece.

Read full story
212 comments
Kentucky State

The Holy Crown of Hungary was brought to Kentucky for safekeeping

The Crown of HungaryCredit: CSvBibra; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Holy Crown of Hungary (also known as the Crown of Saint Stephen) was the coronation crown used by the kings of the Kingdom of Hungary.

Read full story
15 comments

The scientific explanation for the virgin birth of Jesus

Image of painting of Virgin Mary and Jesus by Duccio di Buoninsegna (1255–1319)Public Domain Image. The word "parthenogenesis" is derived from the Greek language and means "virgin birth."

Read full story
9 comments

"Burgundy Blood Phenomenon" may have caused the Nile River to turn blood-red in the biblical plagues of Egypt

Burgundy Blood Algae (scientific name Planktothrix rubescens) is a type of filamentous cyanobacteria. It amasses in algal blooms in water ecosystems. There are various species of Planktothrix but it is the "Burgundy Blood Algae" or P. rubescens that causes reddish pigmentation.

Read full story
348 comments

The Sandvika sitting graves held the bodies of Vikings who were buried sitting upright

English illustrationCredit: Frederick Sandys (1829–1904) ; Public Domain Image. One of the most unique burial grounds is found in Sandvika on the island of Joa in Central Norway.

Read full story
18 comments

Scientists attempted to identify the remains of the Apostle Paul by radiocarbon dating

Image of painting of St. Paul by artist Lippo MemmiCredit: Metropolitan Museum of Art: Public Domain Image. According to Church historians, the Apostle Paul died as a martyr when he was beheaded in the first century A.D in Rome.

Read full story
487 comments
Louisiana State

There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of them

Death mask of Napoleon ICredit: Metropolitan Museum of Art; Public Domain Image. The face of Napoleon Bonaparte, the most famous French emperor (ruler from 1805 -1814) was permanently cast in a death mask in 1821.

Read full story
10 comments
Montana State

The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts

Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.

Read full story
10 comments

The world's biggest diamond is owned by Queen Elizabeth II

The rough cut Cullinan diamondCredit: Unknown person; Public Domain. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom is the owner of the Cullinan diamond which is the world's biggest diamond.

Read full story
121 comments

Astronomers believe that this 7000 year old stone circle in Africa is the world's first astronomical site

Nabta Playa Calendar Circle, reconstructed at Aswan Nubia museumCredit: Raymbetz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Nabta Playa is a drainage basin in the Nubian Desert in southern Egypt. The region contains several archaeological sites including the Nabta Playa site which is one of the earliest sites from the Egyptian Neolithic Period or prehistoric Egypt.

Read full story
12 comments

The ancient Atra-Hasis epic of Babylon includes a creation story similar to the version in the Bible

The cuneiform tablet with the Atra-Hasis epicCredit: Jack1956; Public Domain Image. The Atra-Hasis epic is ancient literature written in the Akkadian language in the 18th century BCE. The epic exists in many different versions and is written in the cuneiform alphabet on various stone tablets. Fragments of the story were found throughout the 19th century but archaeologists only found the complete version in 1965.

Read full story
435 comments

The Tashtyk people of Russia were an ancient race of warriors who wore death masks

The mysterious Tashtyk people were an ancient Siberian warrior race that lived during the Late Iron Age period from the first to the fourth century CE. The culture flourished in the Yenisei Valley in Southern Siberia.

Read full story
85 comments
Utah State

Utah's "ghost tracks" turned out to be 12,000 year old human footprints from the Ice Age

Ancient footprints (representative image)Credit: Tim Evanson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Ice Age footprints have been discovered in the Utah Desert specifically on the alkali flats of the Utah Testing and Training Range. The human footprints were found by researchers in the form of "ghost tracks."

Read full story
20 comments

The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal

Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.

Read full story
370 comments

The Black Prince's Ruby is the largest uncut spinel in the world and it sits at the front of the UK's Imperial Crown

The Imperial State CrownCredit: Bernard Lens III; Public Domain Image. The Black Prince's Ruby is a misnomer because it is not a ruby. It refers to an irregular cabochon red spinel gemstone weighing 170 carats. It is the world's largest uncut spinel.The gemstone sits at the front of the Imperial State Crown of the UK.

Read full story
52 comments

This ancient Assyrian sculpture contains the earliest pictorial depiction of the King of Israel

The Black Obelisk of Shalmaneser III shows the King of Israel bowing and prostrating himself before Shalmaneser IIICredit: Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg); CC-BY-SA-4.0 International.

Read full story
113 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy