The Holy Crown of Hungary was brought to Kentucky for safekeeping

The Crown of Hungary Credit: CSvBibra; CC-BY-SA-3.0

The Holy Crown of Hungary (also known as the Crown of Saint Stephen) was the coronation crown used by the kings of the Kingdom of Hungary.

Since the 12th century, Hungarian kings have been crowned with the object and it is considered to be one of the oldest royal crowns in Europe. In the year 1000, the crown was given to St. Stephen, the first Christian king of Hungary by Pope Sylvester II.

The Holy Crown is made out of gold and decorated with enamel. It is very valuable but for Hungarians, it is priceless as it represents the sovereignty of Hungary.

The crown is so special that at one time, it was kept at Fort Knox in Kentucky for safekeeping.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Hungary, the crown was taken out of Hungary during World War II so that it could be protected against the Germans and Soviets.

On May 2, 1945, the Holy Crown and other priceless jewels were handed over to a U.S. Army colonel in Austria. The crown was initially held in Germany in the American Zone. It was later transferred to the U.S. Gold Reserve in Fort Knox, Kentucky where it was stored.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter ordered the return of the Holy Crown of Hungary to its rightful owners. The president stated that the crown belonged to the Hungarian people and should be placed on exhibition for all people to see.

The crown is currently on display at the Hungarian Parliament Building.