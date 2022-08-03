The most unusual find from the historic Jamestown settlement was the broken skull and leg bone of an English teenager

Forensic reconstruction of Jane, the Jamestown teenager Credit: Smithsonian; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International

In 2012, human remains were found by archaeologists in the historic Jamestown settlement. The archaeologists were working in a James Fort Cellar that dated back to 1608 when they discovered the bones - a partial human skull and tibia.

As a place denoting America's history from the time of the arrival of the English, Jamestown has remained an important site for archaeologists. For over 25 years, they have explored the location of the colony and recovered millions of artifacts from the site.

Human remains had been found before at the site but according to archaeologists from the Jamestown Rediscovery project, this particular skull was most unusual. The skull, teeth, and tibia were analyzed to determine that the remains were that of a 14-year-old girl. She was given the name "Jane" by researchers.

The discovery of Jane was considered to be unusual because her bones contained unique marks and visible damage. Archaeologists determined that something bad had happened to her.

Jane was found in a cellar filled with the remains of food and animal bones which was the site of an early 17th-century trash deposit. Skull marks and damage indicated that there were chops to her forehead and back of the cranium. There were also knife marks on her jaw and cheek revealing that flesh might have been removed.

The marks and the severed leg bone indicated that cannibalism had occurred. Researchers concluded that Jane was killed during the starving period of the Jamestown colonists which would have occurred in the winter of 1609 - 1610.

The discovery of Jane was the first forensic evidence of cannibalism in the early American colonies.

Her remains were so important that a life-like forensic reconstruction of her face was made by anthropologists and artists.