The Sandvika sitting graves held the bodies of Vikings who were buried sitting upright

One of the most unique burial grounds is found in Sandvika on the island of Joa in Central Norway.

In 1963, a burial ground was discovered with 24 graves inside the bay of Sandvika. Fourteen of the graves held skeletal remains while 10 graves were empty. The skeletal remains were unusually positioned and were found sitting up in their graves.

The bodies were identified to be dead Vikings who lived around 650 to 1000 AD. When the bodies were discovered, it was the only Viking grave found with sitting bodies.

Archaeologists believe that the dead may have been buried this way because they were "special Vikings".

The graves found at Sandvika were reportedly different from other Viking graves. For instance, the bodies were not placed inside a burial mound that was visible. In typical Viking graves, the burial ground would be known and visible or marked in some way.

It is also thought that the bodies were mysteriously lowered into the cylinder and funnel-shaped sand holes from flat ground. There is no clear explanation for why this was done.

Scientists believe that these Vikings were subjected to strenuous burial customs. To shape the body into a seated position, it would have first had to have undergone rigor mortis. The person would have to have been dead for at least 24 hours. The Vikings were also buried fully clothed.

The graves also contained remnants of a bonfire indicating that there was some sort of a ritual connected with the funeral.

Although a lot of information and artifacts were obtained from the Sandvika sitting graves, the reason for the sitting bodies and the unmarked burial ground remains a mystery.