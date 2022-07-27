An 8-foot-long scorpion is the largest arthropod to have ever existed

Jaekelopterus rhenaniae - Early Devonian giant Eurypterid. Follows restoration in Braddy, Poschmann and Tetlie (2008) Credit: ДиБгд; CC-BY-SA-4.0

The Jaekelopterus is the largest arthropod (which includes the insect family) to have ever lived on Earth. It belongs to a group of extinct aquatic arthropods.

There are two species of Jaekelopterus - J. rhenaniae and J.howelli.

Evidence of the Jaekelopterus was first discovered in 2007 when scientists at the University of Briston in the UK reported finding a 46 cm claw from J. rhenaniae. The fossilized remains were found in Germany.

Scientists concluded that the fossilized claw belonged to a giant sea scorpion that would have measured at least 2.5 meters and was much larger than a human being. The species of sea scorpion was identified as J.rhenaniae.

The monster sea scorpion lived during the Early Silurian era in Europe. This would have been more than 400 million years ago.

Scientists have speculated that the Jaekelopterus grew so large because there was no competition from vertebrate species as the giant arthropods existed before the arrival of the vertebrates. Thus, they could grow up to 3.75 meters long.

The Jaekelopterus were predatory sea scorpions that also had powerful pincers and a stinger on the tail. They lived in an aquatic freshwater environment. Scientists believe that the Jaekelopterus would have been unable to walk on land due to their large size. However, they did have highly specialized eyes and high visual acuity which aided in their predatory activities.

Like other scorpions and crustaceans, the Jaekelopterus were capable of puncturing and grasping. They preyed upon smaller arthropods and early vertebrates and were most likely apex predators.

The Jaekelopterus sea scorpions likely became extinct during the Permian Extinction that claimed the lives of almost all marine life on Earth.