The origin of America's Hope Diamond was the Kollur Mine in India

America's Hope Diamond is one of the most famous diamonds in the world with an estimated worth of $250 million to $300 million.

The diamond which is the size of a pigeon's egg at 45.52 carats is described as greyish-blue to dark blue in color. It has also been described as having a violet color.

The origin of the Hope Diamond is 17th century India - specifically the Kollur Mine in Guntur, India. The original stone was a rough-cut diamond of 112 carats.

At the time, the Kollur Mine was a series of gravel clay pits by the Krishna River in the Golconda Sultanate of India. The mine was one of the largest and most productive mines in the region.

The first report of the ownership of the Hope Diamond was from gem merchant, Jean Baptiste Tavernier who first visited India in 1631. He obtained the diamond during his travels in India. However, Tavernier never revealed how he came into possession of the diamond. There are some reports that he purchased the diamond while there are other reports that claim he stole the diamond from India.

After Tavernier claimed ownership of the diamond, it was called the Tavernier Blue. It eventually fell into the possession of the French Royal Family for 124 years before it was stolen in 1792 during the French Revolution. The diamond reappeared in England in the 1800s. By then, it was cut to its present size of 45.52 carats.

The diamond has changed ownership several times throughout the years. In 1902, the Hope Diamond was sold to a New York jeweler. It was sold again a few years later to a Turkish Sultan.

It permanently arrived on American soil in the early 1900s when it was sold to Mrs. Evalyn Walsh Mclean of Washington D.C.

The current owner of the Hope Diamond is the Natural History Museum of the Smithsonian Institution.