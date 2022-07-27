The 30,000-year-old "Venus of Willendorf" figurine may have been an icon of obesity and fertility for ancient man

Venus of Willendorf figurine Credit: Bjørn Christian Tørrissen; Public Domain Image

The Venus of Willendorf figurine is one of the most famous early images of a woman. The figurine was made out of oolitic limestone and discovered by an archaeologist on the Danube River near the town of Willendorf, Austria in 1908.

The figurine was that of a nude, faceless woman with exaggerated feminine features and body parts. Although the figurine was small, it was found to have been created around 25,000 to 30,000 years ago. This indicates that the figurine was made in the time period of the Upper Paleolithic man.

Scientists and archaeologists claim that the figurine may have served as an icon of obesity and fertility. It is also possible that the figurine represented a pregnant woman. With her large stomach and rolls of fat, the figurine may have served as a model and a figure that the ancient women of the hunter-gatherer society aspired to become. The well-fed and nourished woman was a symbol of survival and beauty during a time period of starvation, stress, and climate change.

It is most likely that the hunter-gatherer woman had a lower BMI. This would have negatively affected her fertility. Thus, the Venus of Willendorf served as a fertility goddess and a token of good luck or protection.

Archaeologists have discovered other figures similar to the Venus of Willendorf that appeared in Europe and Eurasia. The figures were all made out of clay, ivory, soft stones, or bones. The figures all exhibited similar features to each other such as the large abdomen and exaggerated reproductive features.