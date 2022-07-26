These mysterious giant stone spheres were made perfectly spherical by ancient pre-Colombian people

The Diquis Spheres are located on the small island of Isla del Cano and the Diquis Delta. They have been called the mysterious giant stone spheres of Costa Rica.

The spheres were discovered in the 1930s when the jungle was being cleared for banana plantations on the island.

There are over 300 stone spheres on the island and they have been attributed to the Diquis people who are now extinct.

The Diquis people were an ancient pre-Colombian population that lived from AD 700 to 1530. They were especially known for making stone sculptures of animals, people, and spheres.

The purpose of the stone spheres is a mystery to archaeologists. The spheres were placed in public plazas and near the dwellings of the rulers and the elites in the Diquis culture.

Some of the spheres were small but others were large and over 2.5 meters in diameter. The spheres were mostly made from gabbro which is a coarse-grained igneous rock that is similar to basalt. Some spheres were also made out of limestone and sandstone.

Archaeologists claim that the Diquis stone spheres are rare because of their perfection. It has been claimed that the Diquis people did not use any metal tools. Rather, they ground the surface of the rock with stone implements to make it perfectly spherical. The work was most likely performed by a team of individuals.

The spheres serve as a testament to the artistic skill and vision of the ancient sculptors who created them.

The site of the stone spheres has been declared a world heritage site.