KFC once sold "Finger-Lickin' Good" edible nail polish that could be painted on nails and eaten

Anita Durairaj

Credit: Melanie Tata; CC-BY-2.0

In 2016, KFC launched "Finger-Lickin' Good" edible nail polish. The fried chicken company teamed up with marketing giant Ogilvy and Mather to market the edible nail polish for customers in Hong Kong.

The KFC edible nail polish was packaged in a couture-quality bottle and box. It came in two different flavors and colors - Original (a beige color) and Hot & Spicy (a reddish color). The half-ounce square bottles were labeled with the slogan "It's Finger-Lickin' Good."

The edible nail polishes were made from spice blends that were suspended in starch. Vegetable gum was added so that the polish would stick to the nails. There were no preservatives added so the polishes would expire quickly and they were only good for one-time use.

The KFC nail polish was designed to have the texture of normal nail polish but was also meant to be flavorful when eaten or licked from the nails.

Those who tasted the edible nail polish claimed that it tasted like KFC's hot and spicy pastes. However, it did not work well as nail polish. The color was very transparent on the nails and the polish clumped together.

Unfortunately, for KFC the edible nail polish was deemed to be a failure and became the butt of jokes on social media. However, an article on Mashed claimed that the nail polish was actually a success for KFC and that it was only meant to be a marketing gimmick.

Only 300 to 500 bottles of edible nail polish were made and distributed to celebrities, the media, and select recipients.

