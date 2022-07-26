A church in Ethiopia claims to possess the Ark of the Covenant

A replica of the Ark of the Covenant Credit: Graph+sas; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International

According to the Bible, the Ark of the Covenant contains two stone tablets with the inscription of the Ten Commandments. The ark is described as a wooden chest with a lid. The ark is covered in pure gold.

It is one of the most sacred biblical relics. The relic has never been found although it has been the object of myths, controversies, and Hollywood movies.

There has been one serious claim made about the whereabouts of the ark. For centuries, Ethiopia's Orthodox Christians have claimed that the Ark of the Covenant is being held in a chapel at the Church of St. Mary of Zion in Axum, northern Ethiopia.

The Church of St. Mary of Zion was originally built in the 4th Century AD. It has been rebuilt several times since then and there is a chapel on the groundd that is said to hold the ark.

The story behind the ark's presence in Ethiopia starts with the Ethiopian Emperor Menelik. Menelik I was the first emperor of Ethiopia (ruled from 975 to 950 B.C.) and claimed to be the son of the biblical King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba.

According to legend, King Solomon gifted the Ark of the Covenant to his son, Menelik I. Another version of the legend is that the ark was stolen by Menelik I and taken to Ethiopia.

The current status of the ark in Ethiopia is that no one is allowed to see it except for the "guardian." The chapel holding the ark is kept off-limits to all other people. There is no way to confirm the authenticity of the ark.

Some historians have claimed that the ark in Ethiopia is a worthless relic. A few people have claimed that they have seen the Ethiopian ark and that it is a simple wooden box that is empty inside.

As for Ethiopia's Orthodox Christians, they still believe that it is the genuine Ark of the Covenant.