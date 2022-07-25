The Popigai Crater in Siberia is one of the largest diamond fields in the world with trillions of carats of diamonds

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIn46_0grcrIYV00
Landsat image of the Popigai CraterCredit: NASA; Public Domain Image

The Popigai Crater is one of the largest verified impact craters on Earth. It is located in Siberia and is said to have been formed by a massive asteroid impact that occurred 36 million years ago.

The asteroid was 5 - 8 km in diameter and traveling at a speed of 15 - 20 km per second when it slammed into northern Siberia. The explosion created a 100 km wide impact crater and a rim of deformed rock up to 20 km wide. The impact melted thousands of cubic kilometers of rock and blasted ejecta into the air.

Today, the Popigai Crater is also known as Russia's Crater of Diamonds. According to NASA, it is one of the largest diamond fields in the world today and is estimated to contain trillions of carats of diamonds.

These "impact diamonds" are formed as polycrystalline stones that are smaller than 2 mm. They did not have time to form as large, single gemstones. Thus, these diamonds are of low purity and are not gem-quality. Such diamonds are better suited for industrial purposes.

It has been reported that the diamonds at the Popigai Crater are not a priority for mining. This is because most of the diamonds used for industrial purposes are synthetic. It is cheaper to make synthetic diamonds than it is to mine them.

Also, the Popigai Crater is in a remote location with difficult access to infrastructure and manpower.

The Popigai Crater remains one of the most well-preserved impact craters on Earth.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 64

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
79844 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

The Tashtyk people of Russia were an ancient race of warriors who wore death masks

The mysterious Tashtyk people were an ancient Siberian warrior race that lived during the Late Iron Age period from the first to the fourth century CE. The culture flourished in the Yenisei Valley in Southern Siberia.

Read full story
13 comments
Utah State

Utah's "ghost tracks" turned out to be 12,000 year old human footprints from the Ice Age

Ancient footprints (representative image)Credit: Tim Evanson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Ice Age footprints have been discovered in the Utah Desert specifically on the alkali flats of the Utah Testing and Training Range. The human footprints were found by researchers in the form of "ghost tracks."

Read full story
9 comments

The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal

Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.

Read full story
118 comments

The Black Prince's Ruby is the largest uncut spinel in the world and it sits at the front of the UK's Imperial Crown

The Imperial State CrownCredit: Bernard Lens III; Public Domain Image. The Black Prince's Ruby is a misnomer because it is not a ruby. It refers to an irregular cabochon red spinel gemstone weighing 170 carats. It is the world's largest uncut spinel.The gemstone sits at the front of the Imperial State Crown of the UK.

Read full story
42 comments

This ancient Assyrian sculpture contains the earliest pictorial depiction of the King of Israel

The Black Obelisk of Shalmaneser III shows the King of Israel bowing and prostrating himself before Shalmaneser IIICredit: Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg); CC-BY-SA-4.0 International.

Read full story
79 comments

DNA analysis of the relic of the body of St. Luke revealed that he was of Syrian descent

Saint Luke the EvangelistCredit: Unknown Russian Orthodox painter; Public Domain Image. Luke the Evangelist was one of Jesus Christ's disciples and is also reported to be the author of the Gospel of Luke in the Bible. He is regarded to be a saint and a martyr by Christians.

Read full story
466 comments

The 30,000-year-old "Venus of Willendorf" figurine may have been an icon of obesity and fertility for ancient man

Venus of Willendorf figurineCredit: Bjørn Christian Tørrissen; Public Domain Image. The Venus of Willendorf figurine is one of the most famous early images of a woman. The figurine was made out of oolitic limestone and discovered by an archaeologist on the Danube River near the town of Willendorf, Austria in 1908.

Read full story
167 comments

An 8-foot-long scorpion is the largest arthropod to have ever existed

Jaekelopterus rhenaniae - Early Devonian giant Eurypterid. Follows restoration in Braddy, Poschmann and Tetlie (2008)Credit: ДиБгд; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Jaekelopterus is the largest arthropod (which includes the insect family) to have ever lived on Earth. It belongs to a group of extinct aquatic arthropods.

Read full story
7 comments

The origin of America's Hope Diamond was the Kollur Mine in India

The Hope DiamondCredit: David Bjorgen; CC-BY-SA-3.0 America's Hope Diamond is one of the most famous diamonds in the world with an estimated worth of $250 million to $300 million.

Read full story
1 comments

These mysterious giant stone spheres were made perfectly spherical by ancient pre-Colombian people

Diquis SphereCredit: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz); CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The Diquis Spheres are located on the small island of Isla del Cano and the Diquis Delta. They have been called the mysterious giant stone spheres of Costa Rica.

Read full story
246 comments

KFC once sold "Finger-Lickin' Good" edible nail polish that could be painted on nails and eaten

In 2016, KFC launched "Finger-Lickin' Good" edible nail polish. The fried chicken company teamed up with marketing giant Ogilvy and Mather to market the edible nail polish for customers in Hong Kong.

Read full story
4 comments

A church in Ethiopia claims to possess the Ark of the Covenant

A replica of the Ark of the CovenantCredit: Graph+sas; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. According to the Bible, the Ark of the Covenant contains two stone tablets with the inscription of the Ten Commandments. The ark is described as a wooden chest with a lid. The ark is covered in pure gold.

Read full story
982 comments

The most expensive artifact from the sinking of the Titanic sold for $1.7 million

The most expensive Titanic artifact is the Hartley Violin. When it was auctioned in 2013, it fetched $1.7 million. The violin's original owner was Wallace Henry Hartley who died in 1912 from the sinking of the Titanic.

Read full story
92 comments

This limestone coffin is believed to hold the remains of the biblical King Herod

Limestone coffin of Herod the GreatCredit: Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; Public Domain Image. Herod the Great was the king of Judea from 37 - 4 BCE. He is most famously known in the Bible as the ruler who ordered the execution of all male children under two years of age around the time Jesus Christ was born.

Read full story
206 comments

This Indian prince presented Queen Elizabeth II with a $80 million necklace for her wedding

The Nizam of HyderabadCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Nizam of Hyderabad was once the richest man in the world. He ruled as a prince over the state of Hyderabad in India. He was prince during the British rule in India and reportedly had good relations with the British Royal Family.

Read full story
123 comments

The ancient Mesopotamian structure that was the inspiration for the biblical Tower of Babel

The Tower of Babel Alexander MikhalchykCredit: Александр Михальчук; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. In the Bible, the Tower of Babel was mentioned in the Book of Genesis as a reason why different people in the world speak different languages.

Read full story
373 comments

The Pink Floyd pistol shrimp can produce a sound that is louder than a gunshot and can break glass

The pistol shrimp or alpheid shrimp are also called snapping shrimp because they have asymmetrical claws that are capable of producing a loud, snapping sound. The pistol shrimp are crustaceans in the family Alpheidae. They are small shrimp (only a few inches in size) that have claws that can grow to half the length of their bodies. It is the large claw that is the most powerful aspect of this creature. With its claw, the shrimp can make an extremely loud popping sound.

Read full story
101 comments

The longest earthquake in history lasted for 32 years and was known as a slow-slip event

Earthquake Damage (generic image)Photo by D.W. Fisher-Freberg; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The longest earthquake on record ended in 1861 on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It ended with a sudden rupture that occurred after tectonic plates below the island had been rumbling against each other for 32 years in what was known as a slow-slip event. It was a magnitude 8.5 mega earthquake that had been building up for some time. A tsunami was also triggered.

Read full story
91 comments
Utah State

The extremely rare Red Beryl gemstone is only found in one specific place in Utah

Red Beryl gemstonePhoto by Masahiro miyasaka; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The red beryl gemstone is extremely rare due to its color. The beryl is a common mineral that is found in nature. It is composed of beryllium aluminum silicate.

Read full story
18 comments

This rare, color-changing gemstone is known as "Emerald by Day, Ruby by Night"

Alexandrite gemstone appears green in daylight and purple-red under different lightPhotographed by David Weinberg for Alexandrite.net and released to the public domain. CC-BY-SA-3.0.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy