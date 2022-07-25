The Popigai Crater in Siberia is one of the largest diamond fields in the world with trillions of carats of diamonds

Landsat image of the Popigai Crater Credit: NASA; Public Domain Image

The Popigai Crater is one of the largest verified impact craters on Earth. It is located in Siberia and is said to have been formed by a massive asteroid impact that occurred 36 million years ago.

The asteroid was 5 - 8 km in diameter and traveling at a speed of 15 - 20 km per second when it slammed into northern Siberia. The explosion created a 100 km wide impact crater and a rim of deformed rock up to 20 km wide. The impact melted thousands of cubic kilometers of rock and blasted ejecta into the air.

Today, the Popigai Crater is also known as Russia's Crater of Diamonds. According to NASA, it is one of the largest diamond fields in the world today and is estimated to contain trillions of carats of diamonds.

These "impact diamonds" are formed as polycrystalline stones that are smaller than 2 mm. They did not have time to form as large, single gemstones. Thus, these diamonds are of low purity and are not gem-quality. Such diamonds are better suited for industrial purposes.

It has been reported that the diamonds at the Popigai Crater are not a priority for mining. This is because most of the diamonds used for industrial purposes are synthetic. It is cheaper to make synthetic diamonds than it is to mine them.

Also, the Popigai Crater is in a remote location with difficult access to infrastructure and manpower.

The Popigai Crater remains one of the most well-preserved impact craters on Earth.