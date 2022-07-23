This Indian prince presented Queen Elizabeth II with a $80 million necklace for her wedding

The Nizam of Hyderabad Credit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image

The Nizam of Hyderabad was once the richest man in the world. He ruled as a prince over the state of Hyderabad in India. He was prince during the British rule in India and reportedly had good relations with the British Royal Family.

In 1937, Time magazine pictured the Nizam of Hyderabad as the world's richest person. His fortune was estimated as $2 billion in the 1940s which is equivalent to approximately $236 billion today.

Part of his wealth included some of the most fabulous jewels in the world.

On the occasion of the wedding of Princess Elizabeth (the present Queen Elizabeth II) and Philip Mountbatten (Prince Philip) in 1947, the Nizam decided to present the future Queen with fabulous gifts.

The Nizam left instructions with the famed jewelry company, Cartier. He instructed that the Princess Elizabeth could choose any piece of jewelry from the selections at Cartier. The princess selected a floral tiara and its coordinating floral necklace. The necklace came to be known as the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace and it remains one of Queen Elizabeth II's favorite pieces of jewelry in her collection. She has worn it for many important events.

The Nizam of Hyderabad necklace is estimated to be one of the most expensive jewelry owned by the Queen. The necklace features more than 50 large diamonds. Jewelry experts estimate that the necklace is worth more than 66.3 million British pounds (equivalent to $80 million or more).

The Queen has worn the necklace for some of her portraits and other important state events. Most recently the necklace was worn by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge for a 2019 palace reception.