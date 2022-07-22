The extremely rare Red Beryl gemstone is only found in one specific place in Utah

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thM9Q_0gokbvxv00
Red Beryl gemstonePhoto by Masahiro miyasaka; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International

The red beryl gemstone is extremely rare due to its color.

The beryl is a common mineral that is found in nature. It is composed of beryllium aluminum silicate.

There are many colors of beryl ranging from green, blue, yellow, and pink to red. The rarest color in beryl is red.

Red beryl was once known as "bixbite." It was first discovered in the Thomas Range in Utah in 1904. Today, it is only found in two states in the U.S. - Utah and New Mexico.

In Utah, it is found in the Wah Wah Mountains, Beaver County. In addition, the Ruby-Violet mine in Wah Wah is the only locality where you can find gem-quality red beryls. The other locations tend to produce lower quality and smaller stones.

In the past years, more than 60,000 carats of red beryl were mined but only 10% of the stones could undergo faceting.

According to the Utah Geological Survey, the red beryl is 1000 times worth more than gold. It is so rare that for every 150,000 diamonds, you will only find one red beryl.

A well-formed red beryl has a hexagonal crystal shape. The gemstone appears as a gorgeous red color due to trace amounts of manganese. It rates 7.5 to 8 on the Mohs hardness scale.

Depending on the quality of the gemstone, the pricing of a red beryl can range from $500 per carat to $30,000 per carat.

In the most recent update for red beryl, the Ruby Violet mine in Beaver County, Utah has started mining for the gemstone after a gap of some period.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 18

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
76989 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

These mysterious giant stone spheres were made perfectly spherical by ancient pre-Colombian people

Diquis SphereCredit: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz); CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The Diquis Spheres are located on the small island of Isla del Cano and the Diquis Delta. They have been called the mysterious giant stone spheres of Costa Rica.

Read full story
73 comments

KFC once sold "Finger-Lickin' Good" edible nail polish that could be painted on nails and eaten

In 2016, KFC launched "Finger-Lickin' Good" edible nail polish. The fried chicken company teamed up with marketing giant Ogilvy and Mather to market the edible nail polish for customers in Hong Kong.

Read full story
2 comments

A church in Ethiopia claims to possess the Ark of the Covenant

A replica of the Ark of the CovenantCredit: Graph+sas; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. According to the Bible, the Ark of the Covenant contains two stone tablets with the inscription of the Ten Commandments. The ark is described as a wooden chest with a lid. The ark is covered in pure gold.

Read full story
519 comments

The most expensive artifact from the sinking of the Titanic sold for $1.7 million

The most expensive Titanic artifact is the Hartley Violin. When it was auctioned in 2013, it fetched $1.7 million. The violin's original owner was Wallace Henry Hartley who died in 1912 from the sinking of the Titanic.

Read full story
69 comments

This limestone coffin is believed to hold the remains of the biblical King Herod

Limestone coffin of Herod the GreatCredit: Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; Public Domain Image. Herod the Great was the king of Judea from 37 - 4 BCE. He is most famously known in the Bible as the ruler who ordered the execution of all male children under two years of age around the time Jesus Christ was born.

Read full story
161 comments

This Indian prince presented Queen Elizabeth II with a $80 million necklace for her wedding

The Nizam of HyderabadCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Nizam of Hyderabad was once the richest man in the world. He ruled as a prince over the state of Hyderabad in India. He was prince during the British rule in India and reportedly had good relations with the British Royal Family.

Read full story
123 comments

The ancient Mesopotamian structure that was the inspiration for the biblical Tower of Babel

The Tower of Babel Alexander MikhalchykCredit: Александр Михальчук; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. In the Bible, the Tower of Babel was mentioned in the Book of Genesis as a reason why different people in the world speak different languages.

Read full story
298 comments

The Pink Floyd pistol shrimp can produce a sound that is louder than a gunshot and can break glass

The pistol shrimp or alpheid shrimp are also called snapping shrimp because they have asymmetrical claws that are capable of producing a loud, snapping sound. The pistol shrimp are crustaceans in the family Alpheidae. They are small shrimp (only a few inches in size) that have claws that can grow to half the length of their bodies. It is the large claw that is the most powerful aspect of this creature. With its claw, the shrimp can make an extremely loud popping sound.

Read full story
95 comments

The longest earthquake in history lasted for 32 years and was known as a slow-slip event

Earthquake Damage (generic image)Photo by D.W. Fisher-Freberg; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The longest earthquake on record ended in 1861 on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It ended with a sudden rupture that occurred after tectonic plates below the island had been rumbling against each other for 32 years in what was known as a slow-slip event. It was a magnitude 8.5 mega earthquake that had been building up for some time. A tsunami was also triggered.

Read full story
106 comments

This rare, color-changing gemstone is known as "Emerald by Day, Ruby by Night"

Alexandrite gemstone appears green in daylight and purple-red under different lightPhotographed by David Weinberg for Alexandrite.net and released to the public domain. CC-BY-SA-3.0.

Read full story
38 comments
San Francisco, CA

There are sailing ships buried under the streets of San Francisco

San Francisco in the 1850sPhoto by tormentor4555; Public Domain Image. There are buried ships in San Francisco. It has been said that San Francisco's foundation is built on old ships. These ships are the remains of sailing ships used during the Gold Rush in the 1800s that brought people to the city.

Read full story
29 comments
Massachusetts State

The oldest time capsule discovered in the U.S. was buried by Samuel Adams and Paul Revere in 1795

Opening a time capsule (generic image)Credit: Arlington National Cemetery; Public Domain Image. The oldest known time capsule in the U.S. is the Samuel Adams and Paul Revere Time Capsule. The time capsule was believed to have been buried in 1795.

Read full story
286 comments

You can drink water at "Jacob's Well" - the biblical site where Jesus drank water and encountered a Samaritan woman

Jacob's WellPhoto by Jeremiah K Garrett; CC-BY-SA-3.0 An ancient well is located in the West Bank near the Palestinian city of Nablus. The well is known as "Jacob's Well." In biblical times, the well was located in Samaria near the town of Sychar. This was where the biblical patriarch Jacob would have lived.

Read full story
179 comments

The Solomonic Dynasty claims that Ethiopian kings are descendants of the biblical King Solomon

Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, a member of the Solomonid DynastyCredit: unknown; an official portrait of which b/w copies were distributed ; Public Domain Image. The Solomonic Dynasty (or Solomonid Dynasty) is a dynasty of Ethiopian emperors who claimed that they were descended from the biblical King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba.

Read full story
828 comments

Ancient manuscript from Anglo-Saxon England was one of the earliest English translation of the Gospels

A page from the Lindisfarne GospelsCredit: unknown but associated with Eadfrith of Lindisfarne; Public Domain Image. The Lindisfarne Gospels are considered to be one of the most spectacular ancient manuscripts from Anglo-Saxon England.

Read full story
60 comments

The first British monarch to ever set foot on American soil

King George VIPhoto by Anonymous person; Public Domain Image. King George VI was the first reigning British monarch to visit the United States. He visited the U.S. on June 7, 1939, for a five-day stay.

Read full story
20 comments

A giant monument twice the size of Stonehenge rests at the bottom of the Sea of Galilee

Photo by Elmendorf, Dwight Lathrop; Public Domain Image. In 2003, a team of researchers from Tel Aviv University in Israel discovered a mysterious giant monument submerged in the Sea of Galilee. (The Sea of Galilee is the lowest freshwater lake on Earth.) The discovery has been described in the International Journal of Nautical Archaeology.

Read full story
221 comments

This is the tallest mountain in the entire solar system

Olympus MonsImage by NASA, modifications by Seddon; Public Domain Image. Olympus Mons is considered to be the tallest planetary mountain in the Solar System. It is not located on Earth. Rather, it is located on the planet Mars.

Read full story
8 comments

This ancient fishing boat found on the Sea of Galilee came to be known as the "Jesus Boat"

The "Jesus Boat"Photo by Travellers & Tinkers; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. In 1986, an ancient first-century boat was discovered on the Sea of Galilee. The boat was found by two brothers who were fishermen and also worked as amateur archaeologists on the side.

Read full story
265 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy