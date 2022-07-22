The extremely rare Red Beryl gemstone is only found in one specific place in Utah

Red Beryl gemstone Photo by Masahiro miyasaka; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International

The red beryl gemstone is extremely rare due to its color.

The beryl is a common mineral that is found in nature. It is composed of beryllium aluminum silicate.

There are many colors of beryl ranging from green, blue, yellow, and pink to red. The rarest color in beryl is red.

Red beryl was once known as "bixbite." It was first discovered in the Thomas Range in Utah in 1904. Today, it is only found in two states in the U.S. - Utah and New Mexico.

In Utah, it is found in the Wah Wah Mountains, Beaver County. In addition, the Ruby-Violet mine in Wah Wah is the only locality where you can find gem-quality red beryls. The other locations tend to produce lower quality and smaller stones.

In the past years, more than 60,000 carats of red beryl were mined but only 10% of the stones could undergo faceting.

According to the Utah Geological Survey, the red beryl is 1000 times worth more than gold. It is so rare that for every 150,000 diamonds, you will only find one red beryl.

A well-formed red beryl has a hexagonal crystal shape. The gemstone appears as a gorgeous red color due to trace amounts of manganese. It rates 7.5 to 8 on the Mohs hardness scale.

Depending on the quality of the gemstone, the pricing of a red beryl can range from $500 per carat to $30,000 per carat.

In the most recent update for red beryl, the Ruby Violet mine in Beaver County, Utah has started mining for the gemstone after a gap of some period.