This rare, color-changing gemstone is known as "Emerald by Day, Ruby by Night"

Alexandrite gemstone appears green in daylight and purple-red under different light Photographed by David Weinberg for Alexandrite.net and released to the public domain. CC-BY-SA-3.0

Alexandrite is the birthstone for the month of June. The alexandrite gemstone is sometimes described as "emerald by day, ruby by night" because of its color-shifting property. The gemstone is a rare variety of the mineral called chrysoberyl.

Alexandrite was first discovered in 1830 in the Ural Mountains of Russia. It is thought that the name "alexandrite" was given to the gemstone because it was inspired by the Russian Czar Alexander II.

Today, alexandrite is also found in Sri Lanka, India, Brazil, Myanmar, and Madagascar.

The gemstone is unusual because it undergoes a dramatic color change depending on lighting conditions. In daylight or fluorescent light, it can appear green like an emerald but under a lamp or the light of a candle, it appears brownish red or purplish red.

When alexandrite comes into contact with light, there are some wavelengths that are absorbed by the stone while others are strongly reflected. The stone reflects green light in the daytime and reddish light in the dark. However, there are other varieties of alexandrite that may exhibit different hues.

While there are other gems that do change color, alexandrite is different because the color change is described as striking and impressive giving rise to the "alexandrite effect."

Natural alexandrite is rare to find especially in large, uncut sizes. On the other hand, synthetic alexandrites are artificially created to exhibit the same color-changing elements as their natural counterpart.

Size affects the value of alexandrite. A top-quality natural alexandrite can sell for up to $15,000 per carat.