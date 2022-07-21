There are sailing ships buried under the streets of San Francisco

San Francisco in the 1850s Photo by tormentor4555; Public Domain Image

There are buried ships in San Francisco. It has been said that San Francisco's foundation is built on old ships. These ships are the remains of sailing ships used during the Gold Rush in the 1800s that brought people to the city.

There were many ships that landed in San Francisco and some of them never sailed again because the crew members were caught up in the gold rush. At one time there were 500 to 1000 ships moored in the harbor and these ships clogged the waterways.

Many ships were used as storage facilities while others were abandoned, burned in fires, and then buried. According to the National Park Service, as many as 44 ships or more could be buried in the city.

Today, the abandoned ships still remain under San Francisco and serve as a reminder of the city's history.

Archaeologists have even created a map that shows the location of the buried ships in the city. Mapping the city for the buried ships has been an ongoing process and the work started back in the 1960s.

One of the most famous of the buried ships was The Niantic which was a Gold Rush ship that was beached in the city in 1849. The ship had carried 248 passengers from Panama to San Francisco Bay before it was beached. The passengers were mostly gold prospectors.

The ship served as a store on the San Francisco waterfront. It was later burned in the San Francisco Fire of 1851 and then buried in the downtown area.