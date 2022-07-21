Two ancient ossuaries mention "Caiaphas", the high priest involved in Jesus's trial

Ossuary of Joseph Caiaphas Photo by deror_avi; CC-BY-SA-3.0

Joseph ben Caiaphas was mentioned in the New Testament of the Bible as the high priest who presided over the trial of Jesus Christ. He was the priest who decided Jesus's fate and initiated the steps for him to be crucified by the Romans.

Proof for the existence of Caiaphas as a real historical figure is inadequate. There are only two texts in writing that mention Caiaphas - the New Testament in the Bible, and the writings of Josephus, a Jewish historian from the first century.

In addition to the writings, there is some archaeological proof that Caiaphas existed.

The first piece of evidence is the Caiaphas Ossuary. Ossuaries are bone boxes and the Caiaphas Ossuary was specifically discovered in a burial cave in Jerusalem in 1990. There were two ossuaries found that had the name "Caiaphas" inscribed on the surface.

Caiaphas was a family name and the ossuary held the bones of several different individuals who might have all belonged to the Caiaphas family. It is also possible that some of the bones might have belonged to the high priest Caiaphas himself but there is no definite proof of this.

The second piece of evidence was the Miriam Ossuary which wasn't discovered until 2011. The Miriam Ossuary was obtained from a burial cave in the area of the Elah Valley.

The Miriam Ossuary was directly inscribed with the phrase,

Miriam, daughter of Yeshua son of Caiaphas, priests of Ma aziah from Beth Imri

This ossuary linked Caiaphas with the priestly division of Ma aziah. The name Ma aziah is also mentioned in the Bible as a division of priests during King David's reign. Ma aziah is also the name of a priest in the book of Nehemiah in the Bible.