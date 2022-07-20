The oldest time capsule discovered in the U.S. was buried by Samuel Adams and Paul Revere in 1795

Opening a time capsule (generic image) Credit: Arlington National Cemetery; Public Domain Image

The oldest known time capsule in the U.S. is the Samuel Adams and Paul Revere Time Capsule. The time capsule was believed to have been buried in 1795.

In 2014, a small copper box was unearthed from the Massachusetts State House in Boston. The container had been placed in the cornerstone of the building by one of America's Founding Fathers, Paul Revere, and the then governor of Massachusetts, Samuel Adams.

However, it was not until 2015 that the container was actually opened and the objects removed. The copper box was small and only the size of a cigar box but it held valuable artifacts of a different time period.

The time capsule held five folded newspapers, a Massachusetts Commonwealth seal, 24 coins, and a page from the Massachusetts colony records. It took almost 11 hours for officials to remove the time capsule from the building and loosen the screws holding the container.

Appraisers valued the items in the box to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Although the 1795 time capsule had been opened, the contents were placed back in and the capsule was resealed again into the cornerstone of the building by Boston officials. A set of new 2015 U.S. coins were added to the contents of the time capsule before resealing.

This was not the first time that the time capsule had been opened. The time capsule had also been opened in 1855 and the contents had been cleaned before it was placed back into the cornerstone.