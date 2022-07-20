An ancient well is located in the West Bank near the Palestinian city of Nablus. The well is known as "Jacob's Well."

In biblical times, the well was located in Samaria near the town of Sychar. This was where the biblical patriarch Jacob would have lived.

Today, the city of Sychar no longer exists. However, the ancient well still remains as a source of water and a holy site.

Jacob's Well is mentioned in the Bible as the site where Jesus had a conversation with a Samaritan woman. In the Gospel of John, Jesus asks the woman to give him something to drink from the well. His conversation with the woman came as a surprise as Jews and Samaritans usually avoided each other.

Jacob's Well may be more than 2000 years old. In 1860, the Greek Orthodox Church purchased the plot of land containing the well and built a church over it.

Today the well is situated inside an Eastern Orthodox Church and monastery. The monastery and church are administered by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem. The well exists in a crypt on the lower level of the church.

The well is 41 meters deep and is surrounded by a masonry structure. There is a pulley with a coil of rope that can reach the waters of the well. The well still produces clear, drinking water, and visitors are allowed to draw water from the well and drink it.

Jacob's Well is considered to be the most authentic Christian holy site as no one can move a well that is more than 40 meters deep.