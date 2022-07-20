The Solomonic Dynasty claims that Ethiopian kings are descendants of the biblical King Solomon

Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, a member of the Solomonid Dynasty Credit: unknown; an official portrait of which b/w copies were distributed ; Public Domain Image

The Solomonic Dynasty (or Solomonid Dynasty) is a dynasty of Ethiopian emperors who claimed that they were descended from the biblical King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba.

Emperor Menilek I was the first Emperor of Ethiopia and was purported to be the son of King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba. It was claimed that he inaugurated the Solomonic Dynasty in the 10th century BC.

The genealogy of the Solomonic Dynasty has been written about in a 14th-century document called the Kebra Nagast. The Kebra Nagast is reported to be 700 years old and has been declared reliable by the Ethiopian Church.

The Solomonic Dynasty is said to be one of the longest and oldest monarchies in the world. The members of the dynasty ruled Ethiopia for almost a thousand years. The rule began around 1270 AD and only ended in 1974 when the last Emperor of Ethiopia, Haile Selassie was deposed. The rule was mostly continuous except for a few interruptions. Today, members of the Ethiopian Royal Family are non-regnant.

There is currently no scientific evidence to trace the lineage of the Ethiopian emperors to King Solomon. Also, the Bible does not specifically state that King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba had children together.

Rather the Solomonic Dynasty is important because it established Ethiopia as one of the earliest bastions of Christianity in East Africa. It was also one way for the rulers of Ethiopia to legitimize their rule by claiming that they were related to the biblical King Solomon.