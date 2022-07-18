This ancient fishing boat found on the Sea of Galilee came to be known as the "Jesus Boat"

In 1986, an ancient first-century boat was discovered on the Sea of Galilee. The boat was found by two brothers who were fishermen and also worked as amateur archaeologists on the side.

The boat was only discovered after a drought reduced the lake's water level. It came to be known as the Sea of Galilee Boat or the Jesus Boat.

The boat was never directly connected to Jesus or any of his apostles but it became an important historical artifact for Christians and Jews. It was important because it dated back to the time period of Jesus's life and this sort of boat was mentioned at least 50 times in the Gospels.

Radiocarbon dating revealed that the boat would have been constructed between 40 BC and 50 AD. A cooking pot, a lamp, and nails were also found inside the boat and helped confirm the dates obtained by radiocarbon dating. The boat's hull had been preserved for 2000 years. It had been preserved for so long because it had been covered with mud and this prevented bacterial decomposition.

The boat measured 27 feet long, 7.5 feet wide, and had a height of 4.3 feet. It had a flat bottom and was constructed from cedar planks. Ten different types of wood were used in the construction of the boat.

Most important, the construction of the boat was consistent with what was described by the Bible, Roman authors, and ancient mosaics.

The Jesus Boat is currently preserved at the Kibbutz Museum in Ginosar, Israel.