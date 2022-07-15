It took 13 years to build this $8.5 million dollhouse

The Astolat Dollhouse Castle was appraised as the most expensive dollhouse in the world in 2015. The appraised value was $8.5 million. This would be a cost of $24,425 per square foot.

The dollhouse measured 9 feet tall and over 800 pounds. There were seven levels to the house and it was filled inside with a collection of high-quality miniatures and 10,000 handcrafted miniature pieces.

The dollhouse was originally built by a famous Colorado miniaturist, Elaine Diehl. Diehl worked on the project for a period of thirteen years from 1974 to 1987. She also had help from other specialist artisans.

The dollhouse encompassed seven periods and styles including Spanish, Oriental, Tudor, 18th Century English, and Victorian. Diehl named the dollhouse, the "Astolat Castle." It was named after the castle in the lyric by Alfred Tennyson, The Lady of Shallot.

The dollhouse is so intricate and complex that it takes 2 days and 12 people to dismantle it or put it back together.

In 1991, the dollhouse was sold to a New York couple, Lois and Dr. William Freeman. They loaned it to the Tee Ridder Miniature Museum where it was displayed for several years. It has also been loaned for a public exhibition at the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle in New York City.

The dollhouse has been updated throughout the years. There are now 30,000 miniature pieces in the collection. However, only 10,000 were displayed at a time.

As a museum-quality dollhouse, Astolat Castle is the only privately owned dollhouse.