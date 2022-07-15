The first pregnant Egyptian mummy ever discovered was initially identified as male

Egyptian mummy (not actual image of pregnant mummy) Credit: Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; Public Domain Image

The first and only known case of a pregnant Egyptian mummy was not identified until recently.

In 2021, researchers who were a part of the Warsaw Mummy Project discovered the first known example of a pregnant mummy.

The mummy originated in Thebes, Egypt, and was dated to the 1st century BCE.

For a long time, the mummy was assumed to be male because of the inscription on its sarcophagus which referred to a male priest. The mummy had been on display at the National Museum in Warsaw, Poland, since 1917 but had never been examined closely.

Scientists used computer tomography and other radiological methods to identify and confirm that the mummy was female. Even more surprising was the detection of an intact fetus inside the mummy. The woman who was mummified had died when she was between her 26th and 30th week of pregnancy. Researchers believe that the pregnancy contributed to the woman's death.

It was an unusual discovery because no other pregnant mummies had been found in the history of archaeology.

Scientists believe that there might be other pregnant mummies but these go unnoticed because fetal skeletons do not appear on X-ray scans. During the decomposition of the body, there might have been a chemical reaction that dissolved the bones of the fetus. On the other hand, the mother's bones were visible because of the preservation process used for mummification.

In the study of the pregnant mummy from Thebes, scientists used a technology that was scanning for unusual soft tissue and not bones. This enabled the fetus to be discovered.