Evidence of women priests in Early Christianity may be found in the Catacomb of Priscilla

Artwork depicting women in the Catacomb of Priscilla Credit: Internet Archive Book Images; Image posted to Flickr; Public Domain Image

The Catacomb of Priscilla is an early Christian cemetery that was created in the 2nd to 5th centuries CE. It is located on the Via Salaria in Rome in Italy.

The Catacomb of Priscilla is named after a Christian noblewoman, Priscilla, who lived in the 1st century CE. She donated the land under which the catacomb was built. Priscilla became a Christian martyr.

Today, the Catacomb of Priscilla is a network of dimly lit tunnels that stretches over five miles underneath a park.

The catacomb is known for its ancient Christian tombs and early Christian artwork. There are wall paintings that depict saints and Christian symbols.

The artwork in the form of frescoes has proved to be controversial. In particular, there are two images of women that have ignited debate over the role of women in Early Christianity.

The first image (see headline photo) is that of a woman with outstretched arms who seems to be wearing priest-like garments. The second image shows a group of women sitting at a table with arms outstretched. This image may be depicting a celebration.

Organizations that promote female priesthood have claimed that the images are evidence of women priests in Early Christianity. However, the Vatican has vehemently disagreed with them.

It is not possible to confirm that the women were priests but the paintings do seem to confirm that women played a role in the Early Church and were important enough to be depicted in ancient frescoes.

Moreover, the catacomb itself was named after a woman, Priscilla, whom the Romans considered a threat.