This is the world's largest active volcano

1984 eruption of Mauna Loa Photo by R.W. Decker.; Public Domain Image

Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano and is one of five volcanoes on the island of Hawaii. It rises 13,681 feet above sea level. The volcano is said to cover half of the island of Hawaii.

It is considered to be a shield volcano because of its shape characterized by broad, rounded slopes.

The volcano consists of the main summit caldera and two rift zones. An eruption of Mauna Loa would begin in the summit caldera and then migrate to the rift zone.

The first documented eruption of Mauna Loa was reported in 1843. Since then, the volcano has erupted 33 times with intervals between the eruptions.

According to the National Park Service, Mauna Loa's eruption has averaged once every five years. Currently, the volcano is in its longest quiet period as the last eruption was in 1984.

Scientists expect that the volcano will erupt again and pose a significant risk to people living on the volcano's flanks. The certainty of the eruption is 100%. It is just a matter of when.

A Mauna Loa eruption could threaten the cities of Hilo and Kaumana and nearby villages and homes. Lava flows could reach up to 50 feet high and cover homes and major highways. Ash could threaten airspaces by cutting off flights.

The good news is that scientists are attuned to Mauna Loa's activity and may be able to spot the timing of an eruption months in advance.

The latest weekly update (July 7, 2022) for Mauna Loa from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is that the volcano is not erupting but has slightly elevated seismicity rates.