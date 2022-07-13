The tallest mountain in the world is located in the U.S. and it's not Mount Everest

Mount Everest is the highest mountain on Earth at 29,032 feet above sea level. However, it is not the tallest mountain on Earth.

The tallest mountain on Earth is the Mauna Kea volcano on the island of Hawaii. At 33,500 feet, it is taller than Mount Everest.

There is a distinction to be made here because more than half of Mauna Kea lies underwater on the Pacific ocean floor while the rest is above sea level.

Only 13,803 feet of Mauna Kea is above sea level in comparison to the 29,032 feet of Mount Everest. This makes Mount Everest the highest point on Earth. However, measuring from base to peak makes Mauna Kea the tallest mountain on Earth.

Mauna Kea is one of five volcanic masses that makes up the Big Island of Hawaii. It is the most sacred of Hawaii's volcanoes. Its last eruption occurred around 4000 to 5000 years ago. The U.S. Geological Survey states that it will likely erupt again.

Scientists estimate that Mauna Kea is at least one million years old. Currently, it is considered to be a dormant shield volcano. The mountains still retains remants of glacial terrane from the Ice Age about 20,000 years ago.

It is a snow-capped mountain that holds one of the world's largest astronomical observatory. The summit of the mountain is also an ideal location for stargazing. It is possible to ski and snowboard at the top. Visitors are warned to be careful about the thin air and gusty winds at the top of the mountain.