The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world.

According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.

There are different types of currents that can pose a danger on the lake. These include rip, outlet, longshore, channel and structural currents.

Lake Michigan is especially affected by rip and longshore currents.

A rip current forms when an increasing amount of water is forced ashore by high winds. This results in water surging away from the beach and towards the middle of the lake. Rip currents are narrow and powerful streams of water and sand.

Longshore currents move parallel to the shoreline. The currents will exert a force to move along shore.

Longshore currents can become very dangerous when combined with rip currents. They force swimmers into the path of another current or a structure such as a pier or breakwall. This makes it very difficult for swimmers to swim to shore.

According to the Michigan Sea Grant, the highest number of deaths from drowning in the Great Lakes region has occurred along the eastern shores of Lake Michigan. Dangerous currents can exceed 5 mph in those areas.

It is estimated that in 2020, more than 50 people drowned in Lake Michigan. Overall statistics estimate that more than 300,000 people have lost their lives on the lake.