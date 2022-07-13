The oldest surviving map of Jerusalem dates to the sixth century CE

Jerusalem on the Madaba Map Credit: Unknown author; Public Domain Image

Madaba is a city in Central Jordan that dates from the Middle Bronze Ages. It was once known to be a Moabite border city that was mentioned in the Bible.

Today, Madaba is known for its archaeological finds with the most significant discovery being the Madaba Mosaic Map.

The Madaba Map was first discovered in 1884 when workers found portions of a mosaic map underneath the remains of an old church. The map became the oldest known geographic floor mosaic in art history.

It was also the oldest known portrayal of Jerusalem depicting the Holy Land as it appeared in the sixth century AD. Even before cartography, the Madaba Map was the most accurate depiction of the Holy Land from that time period. However, the creator of the map is not known.

The map depicts an area from Lebanon to the Nile Delta and from the Mediterranean Sea to the Eastern Desert. The pictorial map also depicts the Dead Sea, boats, fishes, bridges, animals, and biblical cities including Jerusalem, Jericho, and Bethlehem. There are also other less-recognized cities on the map.

The most detailed depiction is of Jerusalem which was deliberately placed at the center of the map. The mosaic map shows significant landmarks and structures that would have been a part of the Old City of Jerusalem. An interesting aspect of the Madaba Map was that it did not show any roads.

Today, the Madaba Map is kept at the site of its discovery which remains the St. George Church in Madaba, Jordan.