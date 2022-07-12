The most expensive coin in the world is a single U.S. coin minted in 1933

1933 Double Eagle Coin Credit: National Numismatic Collection, National Museum of American History; Public Domain image

The most expensive coin in the world is the 1933 Double Eagle.

The 1933 Double Eagle became the world's most valuable coin when it sold on June 8, 2021, at Sotheby's Auction to an anonymous buyer. The coin sold for $18.9 million.

The price was very high because the coin was reportedly the only surviving privately owned coin left in the world. It was one of a kind.

The 1933 Double Eagle is a $20 gold coin that was minted in 1933. According to Reuters, it was the last gold coin that was minted for circulation in the United States.

The 1933 Double Eagle was designed by a famous sculptor, Augustus Saint-Gaudens, at the behest of President Theodore Roosevelt. Lady Liberty was displayed on one side of the coin while the other side showed the eagle. It was designed as a high relief coin.

President Roosevelt was interested in high relief coins because of their beauty and artwork. The raised design of a high relief coin appears like a 3D aesthetic.

More than 445,000 coins of the 1933 Double Eagle were minted in 1933. However, they were never allowed to be circulated, and eventually, they were ordered to be melted down. As America was in the throes of the Great Depression, the president removed the United States from the gold standard.

A handful of coins were rescued from being melted down. There are 13 known specimens remaining and only one coin is privately owned - the one that sold at auction for $18.9 million.