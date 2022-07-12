The world's oldest mummy was discovered in Europe

The oldest human mummy is not from Egypt or South America. Rather, archaeologists now believe that the earliest humanoid corpses may have originated in Europe.

In the 1960s, two Mesolithic burial sites located in the Sado Valley in southwestern Portugal were excavated. The excavation led to the discovery of primitive human carcasses and burials. The skeletons were 8000 years old.

Photographs were taken of the burials but some of these went missing. It was not until 2022 that scientists rediscovered the photographs and used them to reconstruct burial positions. The photographs of thirteen individuals were studied. The scientists used a method called archaeothanatology to analyze the remains.

A research study was published revealing that the primitive people of the Sado Valley were mummifying the dead bodies.

The mummification of the bodies was done through a desiccation process. First, the body was desiccated and then made smaller by binding.

Studying the spatial distribution of the bones, researchers determined that the limbs of the body were bound in place with ropes. As the body gradually became desiccated, ropes were used to bind and compress the body.

Unlike the burial of Egyptian mummies, the bodies were buried with knees bent and pressed against the chest. Thus, the bodies were buried in a desiccated state rather than as fresh corpses.

The mummification may have been done in this way so that the bodies could easily be transported to the burial site.

Previously, the oldest mummies were thought to be from Chile's Atacama Desert. However, the Portuguese mummies predate this.