The Nash Papyrus is the oldest Hebrew text discovered in Egypt and it mentions the Ten Commandments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAsWh_0gbGKrpj00
The Nash PapyrusPhoto by unknown, uploaded Daniel.baranek; Public Domain image

The Nash Papyrus was first acquired in Egypt in 1902 by W.L. Nash. Nash was the Secretary of the Society of Biblical Archaeology in England.

The Nash Papyrus is thought to have originated from Faiyum, one of the oldest Egyptian cities.

After its discovery, the papyrus was presented to Cambridge University Library in England.

The text is barely readable but a Professor of Hebrew, Stanley A. Cook first described the text in 1903.

The papyrus consists of four fragments written in 24 lines of Hebrew. It contains parts of the Ten Commandments from the book of Exodus in the Bible. It also includes a section of scripture from Deuteronomy in the Bible and the Shema Yisrael (Hear O' Israel) prayer.

Historians believe that the Nash Papyrus was used by a practicing Jew who lived in Egypt. It was customary in the Jewish tradition to read the Ten Commandments before saying the Shema prayer.

It is possible that the papyrus would have come from a protective amulet. Such amulets were worn on the left hand and forehead by Jews during prayer.

At the time of its discovery, the Nash Papyrus was the oldest Hebrew manuscript fragment. However, with the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls in 1947, the Nash Papyrus was no longer considered to be the oldest Hebrew manuscript.

Scientists have dated the Nash Papyrus to 150 - 100 BCE or the second half of the second century BCE.

The Nash Papyrus is currently being held at Cambridge University Library in Cambridge, England.

