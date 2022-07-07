The most expensive dinosaur bone in the world was discovered in the U.S.

The skull of Stan, the T.rex Photo by Meridas (Vladimír Socha); CC-BY-SA-4.0 International

A Tyrannosaurus rex fossil was found in the Hell Creek Formation in South Dakota in 1987. It was excavated in 1992 to become the fifth most complete T.rex fossil discovered.

An amateur paleontologist called Stan Sacrison made the initial discovery of the T.rex bones. Thus, the T.rex fossil came to be known as Stan.

Stan was a dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous Period. He lived in the area that spans North and South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana.

As an adult, Stan would have been 13 feet in height and about 40 feet long.

As a fossil, Stan was one of the most famous dinosaur skeletons. It was also one of the best dinosaur specimens ever discovered.

There were hundreds of replicas of Stan that were displayed in museums all over the world. However, the real Stan was kept at the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research in South Dakota until it was put up for sale in 2018.

In October 2020, Stan was sold at auction for $31.8 million to an anonymous bidder and made history as the most expensive fossil in the world. There was controversy when Stan was sold for the staggering sum as scientists were afraid that he would be lost to research. After Stan was sold, it was nowhere to be found for two years.

It was not until 2022 that National Geographic magazine tracked Stan and discovered its owner. Stan's new owner was located in the United Arab Emirates.

Stan's new owner is the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi. The museum is not yet open and is slated for completion in 2025.