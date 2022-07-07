The Moabite Stone contains a Canaanite inscription that proves the accuracy of an event in the Bible

The Moabite Stone (also called the Mesha Stele) is considered to be a biblical artifact.

It is a 3-foot-high black basalt stone tablet that contains an inscription written in Canaanite that dates to the ninth century BC.

The stone was first discovered intact in Jordan in 1868. It was immediately recognized as an important biblical and historical artifact. However, it became a casualty of archaeological looting when Bedouin tribes smashed it into pieces because they were pressured to hand it over to Ottoman authorities.

Fortunately, an impression of the intact stone was made by an archaeologist. Thus, the fragments of the stone were pieced together again using the impression.

The text on the stone is written in the name of King Mesha of Moab. The inscription is a victory note that commemorates the triumph of King Mesha over the Israelites. The incident is consistent with events reported in the 2 Kings book of the Bible where it states that the King of Moab rebels against the King of Israel. The name of the King of Israel is not mentioned on the Moabite Stone.

Although the event involving the King of Moab rebelling against Israel is noted in both the Bible and on the Moabite Stone, there are some discrepancies between the two accounts.

The Moabite Stone states that Israel was defeated but in the 2 Kings book of the Bible, it is stated that it was not a defeat. Rather, the Israelites withdrew from the confrontation.

Despite the differing accounts, the Moabite Stone remains a valuable artifact and is considered to be the most extensive inscription that refers to the Kingdom of Israel outside of the Bible.