Lexington, KY

This city in Kentucky was known as the "Athens of the West"

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TvYY3_0gXK8Cth00
Lexington, KentuckyPhoto by Madgeek1450 at English Wikipedia; Public Domain Image

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky today. With a population of more than 500,000 people in the metropolitan area, it is most famously known as the "Horse Capital of the World."

However, in the history of Lexington, it has also been referred to as the "Athens of the West."

Lexington was first founded in 1775 even before Kentucky became a state. It was one of the first permanent settlements on the frontier. In the 1770s, Lexington was just a stockade and Kentucky was not yet a state but was considered a territory within the Commonwealth of Virginia.

In 1780, Kentucky County was divided into the counties of Fayette, Jefferson, and Lincoln. Lexington became the capital of Fayette County and was declared a "town" by the Commonwealth of Virginia.

It is at this point that Lexington was transformed from a wild, frontier town to a cultured and wealthy community.

By 1820, Lexington was considered to be one of the largest and wealthiest towns that were located west of the Allegheny Mountains. Thus, it came to be known as the "Athens of the West." It gradually became a major economic, religious, and intellectual center with its universities, libraries, and churches.

Today, Lexington continues to grow and it remains one of the most important cities in the state.

An interesting note is that in the history of America, Lexington is not the only "Athens of the West. There have been a few other American cities that have been given this moniker including Cincinnati, (OH), Athens (GA), and Jacksonville (IL).

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

