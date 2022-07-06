This is the rarest snake species in the U.S. and it is only found in two states

Biologist holding the Louisiana Pine Snake Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region; CC-BY-SA-2.0

The Louisiana Pinesnake (Pituophis ruthveni) is considered to be the rarest snake in the United States. It is also one of the rarest vertebrate species in the country.

The Louisiana Pinesnake was first identified in 1929. It is characterized as being yellow in color with dark-brown spots throughout the body. Adults can range from four feet to five feet in length.

It is a large, non-venomous constrictor from the family of snakes, Colubridae. The snake is indigenous to two places in the U.S. - west-central Louisiana and East Texas. It is found in tiny, fragmented, and isolated locations in those places.

Originally, the snake was found in nine Louisiana parishes and 14 Texas counties. That has now reduced to four Louisiana parishes and five Texas counties.

The habitat of the snake is exclusively the longleaf pine habitat. Unfortunately, poor land management practices have led to the loss of this habitat.

Now, the snake is considered to be one of the rarest native snakes in the U.S. because of the decline of the longleaf pine ecosystem. Fire suppression is also a problem for the snake and the snakes are often killed by automobiles. This has led to widespread population decline for the snake.

The conservation status of the Louisiana pinesnake is listed as endangered.

In order to conserve these snakes, the Wildlife Departments of both Texas and Louisiana are involved in the restoration of the longleaf pine forests.

Some zoos are also trying to repopulate the snakes by hatching and breeding the snakes before releasing them into the wild.