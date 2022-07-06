An ancient tunnel "Hezekiah's Tunnel" still stands today and is an architectural feat from biblical times

The Siloam Tunnel (also called Hezekiah's Tunnel) is considered to be an architectural marvel and one of the greatest engineering feats of its time.

It is a 500-meter-long tunnel that carries water from the Gihon Spring to the ancient City of David.

The tunnel has been mentioned in the Bible specifically in the books of Kings 2, Isaiah, and Chronicles 2.

The ancient water tunnel was carved within the City of David and is mostly attributed to the biblical King Hezekiah of Judah.

According to the Bible, King Hezekiah constructed the tunnel in preparation for a siege by the Assyrians. The tunnel was used to prevent enemy forces from having access to the water. The king blocked the source of the water at the upper Gihon and channeled the water to the City of David.

Using radiocarbon dating, scientists dated the tunnel to 700 BC. However, this is not set in stone, as further excavations of the tunnel have dated it to the late 9th or early 8th century BC. It is thought that the tunnel was constructed by two teams starting at each end of the tunnel and meeting in the middle.

Today, visitors can tour Hezekiah's Tunnel which is located in Silwan, eastern Jerusalem. They can walk through the tunnel although some might find it claustrophobic. The tunnel can be narrow and low in some parts.

There are roughly two feet of water flowing in the tunnel and visitors might have to wade through this. The walk through the tunnel may take about 45 minutes.