The "Lady Rai" mummy was an example of perfect embalming by the ancient Egyptians

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzIc9_0gW6Jlpm00
The Lady Rai mummyPhoto by G. Elliott Smith (1871-1937); Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image

Lady Rai was an ancient Egyptian woman from the early 18th Dynasty. She served as a nursemaid to Queen Ahmose-Nefertari. She was 30-40 years old when she died around 1530 BC.

Lady Rai's mummified remains were discovered in 1881 in a tomb in Thebes, Egypt. She was not alone. The outer coffin of Lady Rai's tomb contained another mummy of royal blood - the mummy of Ahmose Inhapy who was a princess and queen of Egypt.

Lady Rai is known as one of the oldest known mummies from Egypt.

She is also known as one of the oldest mummies to suffer from atherosclerosis. A CAT scan performed in 2009 revealed that the mummy showed signs of a diseased aortic arch. Even the ancient Egyptians had heart disease.

In addition, Lady Rai is one of the most "beautiful" mummies from ancient Egypt. When the mummy was first unwrapped by Grafton Elliot in 1909, he stated that she was "the most perfect example of embalming" to have originated from the 18th Dynasty of Egypt.

Lady Rai's embalming process involved being wrapped in linen. Her face and body were coated with a mixture of resin and sand. There was an embalming incision on the the left side of her body which was covered with an embalming plate. Jewelry would have been placed on her right wrist during the mummification process.

In real life, Lady Rai would have been a slim and graceful woman with small hands. She would have been about 5 feet tall.

# History

