America was once home to large, wild lions such as the American Lion

Picture of American Lion by Benjamin Leon Reinoso Langlois Photo by Mr Langlois10; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International

The American Lion (Panthera atrox) is one of the largest types of cats to have ever existed.

It was an extinct cat that lived in North America during the Pleistocene epoch and the early Holocene epoch.

Fossilized remains of the American Lion have been excavated from Alaska to New Mexico. In New Mexico, remains of the lions have been found at the White Sands National Park. Fossilized footprints of the lion have been left on the Alkali Flat.

Physically, the American Lion would have looked very daunting. It was 25% larger than the modern African lion of today. However, unlike the modern African lion, the American lion had no mane. Their coloration and any patterns are also unknown.

Its body length would have ranged from 5 ft 3 inches to more than 8 ft and it would have stood almost 4 ft tall from its shoulder.

The average American lion would have weighed 500 pounds but they had long, slender legs that allowed them to run very fast and reach speeds of 30 miles per hour.

The lions were carnivorous and would have hunted in groups or by themselves. Their prey would have included sloths, bison, and other young mammoths while the young lions would have fed on adult kills.

There were no known predators of the American lions except for Paleolithic humans.

The American lion became extinct 10,000 years ago along with other Ice Age mammals. It is not known how the species became extinct. The extinction could have been due to human action or climate change.