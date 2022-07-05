Very few red wolves exist in the wild and they are only found in one state in the U.S.

The red wolf (Canis rufus) is listed as a Critically Endangered Species. It is only one of two species of wolves in North America - the other species being the gray wolf.

The red wolf is native to the southeastern U.S. At one time, its range extended from southeastern Texas to Central Pennsylvania. It could thrive in a wide range of habitats including swamps, forests, and prairies.

Now, it can only be found in one place in the U.S - eastern North Carolina's Albemarle Peninsula. In North Carolina's Albemarle Peninsula, the wolves inhabit the marshy, wooded areas of the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge.

While the red wolf hasn't become extinct, it is rare to see in the wild. The populations of the red wolves in the U.S. were decimated by the 1960s because of their loss of habitat and predator control programs.

Efforts have been made to restore the population of red wolves. Red wolves have been bred in captivity and the Wolf Conservation Center (WCC) is involved in preserving and protecting the endangered species.

However, there are many challenges to the recovery efforts. including illegal killings and as of October 2021, the population of red wolves in the wild was only eight.

More recently in April 2022, six red wolf pups were born at the Alligator River Refuge in North Carolina. These pups are considered to be the first wild-born litter of red wolves since 2018.

With the birth of these pups, there is renewed hope for the survival of the red wolf in America.