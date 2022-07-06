This U.S. president became ill from consuming cherries and iced milk

America's Independence Day is celebrated every July 4.

In 1776, thirteen states that were at war with Great Britain took it upon themselves to recognize that they were independent sovereign states that were no longer under the rule of Great Britain. This was the first step toward forming the United States of America.

The Declaration of Independence was dated July 2, 1776. However, it wasn't ratified or approved until July 4. Thus, July 4th became the most memorable day in the history of America.

While there is a celebration in all corners of the U.S., July 4 will also be remembered as a sad day that involved the passing of three American presidents.

Surprising facts about the 4th of July reveal that three American presidents died on that day. The three presidents include Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and James Monroe. In addition, a fourth president was poisoned during a July 4th celebration.

President Zachary Taylor was the 12th president of the U.S. when he died on July 9, 1850. Just a few days prior to his death, he was enjoying a July 4th celebration. According to reports, he consumed raw cherries and iced milk on July 4.

Soon after, he suffered severe digestive problems with symptoms of diarrhea and dysentery. There were rumors that he had been poisoned with arsenic because of his stance on slavery.

In 1991, President Taylor's relatives had his body exhumed for chemical analysis. The analysis revealed very low levels of arsenic.

Thus, scientists and historians conclude that President Taylor was not killed by arsenic. Rather, it was most likely that he died because of a severe case of food or drink poisoning in the form of cholera or dysentery.