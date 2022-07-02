Archaeologists claim the discovery of the site where John the Baptist was killed

The beheading of Saint John the Baptist Scanned image of painting by Caravaggio; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain image

John the Baptist was a preacher mentioned in the Bible who foretold the coming of Jesus.

He was active in the area of the Jordan River and lived from the 1st century B.C. to A.D. 30. Jesus Christ was most famously baptized by John the Baptist.

John the Baptist is not just mentioned in the Bible. He is mentioned by the Jewish historian, Josephus and is also a religious figure in a few other religions besides Christianity.

John the Baptist's death was mentioned in the New Testament of the Bible. He was sentenced to death and beheaded by Herod Antipas. In the Bible, a woman named Salome performed a dance for Herod and as a reward, she requested the head of John the Baptist.

Now archaeologists claim that they have discovered the dance floor where John the Baptist was beheaded.

Machaerus was the location of John the Baptist's death. The location is confirmed in writings by the Jewish-Roman historian, Josephus.

Today, Machaerus is an archaeological site that is located by the Dead Sea in modern-day Jordan.

A courtyard at Machaerus was discovered in 1980. Archaeologists claim that this would have been the exact spot where Salome danced and asked for the head of John the Baptist. They also found an apsidal-shaped niche in the courtyard which might have been a spot for Herod's throne. The throne next to the courtyard would have been an ideal place for Herod to watch Salome dance.

While the courtyard at Machaerus was already discovered many years ago, the spot for the throne was only recognized recently.

This remains an interesting discovery but not all archaeologists are convinced that the throne would have belonged to Herod as the evidence is not solid.