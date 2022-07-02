Flesh-eating "Chicken from Hell" dinosaurs prowled the Midwest

Nicknamed the "Chicken from Hell" dinosaur by scientists, Anzu wyliei belongs to the Oviraptorosaurian group of feathered dinosaurs. These types of dinosaurs were thought to have made their home in Central and East Asia.

However, the discovery of the remains of Anzu wyliei in North America changed that line of thought. Its remains in North America were first discovered in North and South Dakota.

The bones were discovered in the Hell Creek geological formation located in the Dakotas and Montana. The area is known for the remains of many animals including dinosaurs.

Partial skeletons of the dinosaur were discovered in 1998 but it wasn't identified as a new species until 2014. The dinosaur would have existed 66 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous period.

According to scientists, Anzu wyliei would have resembled a giant, demonic bird. It had a bird-like skeleton, a beak, two legs, 5-inch claws, and a big crest on its skull. It would have weighed about 500 pounds and measured about 10 to 11 feet in height looking like a giant bird.

Although Anzu wyliei resembled a giant bird, its vicious-looking claws helped distinguish it from an actual bird. Also, unlike a bird, it could not fly. Its diet would have consisted of vegetation, small animals, and eggs. Its habitat included wet floodplains.

The dinosaur lived at the same time as the T.rex and most likely became extinct 66 million years ago along with the rest of the dinosaurs.

Anzu wyliei is among the largest feathered dinosaurs ever discovered in North America.