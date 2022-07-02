The oldest mother in the world was 73 years old when she gave birth

The oldest woman in the world to have given birth was a 73-year-old woman from India who gave birth to twin girls in 2019.

Her name was Yaramati Mangayamma (pictured here) and she became pregnant through IVF and had her twins through a Caesarian section.

Yaramati's husband was 82 years old at the time and they had never had children in their lives. She had already gone through menopause 25 years ago before she conceived a child.

Doctors had told her that IVF was the only way to conceive. They took an egg from a different donor and fertilized it with her husband's sperm.

There were no major complications and the birth was deemed successful as the babies were in good health. However, it was reported that Yaramati and her husband had to be placed in intensive care right after the birth of their babies.

Unfortunately, a year later Yaramati's husband died at the age of 84 and she was left a single mother.

As the oldest geriatric pregnancy on record, Yaramati's pregnancy was not without controversy. Some medical experts were opposed to a woman in her 70s undergoing IVF to get pregnant. It was not even advised to implant embryos in a woman over the age of 50.

The issue was that there was no legal age restriction for a couple to have IVF treatment in India.

Yaramati's pregnancy and the birth of her twins have not been listed in the Guinness World Record because her age and the date on her birth certificate remains unverifiable.