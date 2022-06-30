The only venomous lizard native to the U.S. produces venom that is as toxic as that of a rattlesnake

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4iAN_0gQgfsBi00
The Gila MonsterPhoto by H. van der Ploeg; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-3.0

The Gila Monster (Heloderma suspectum) is the largest lizard that is native to the United States. It is also one of the few only poisonous lizards in the world.

The Gila Monster lizards inhabit the dry, arid regions of the Mojave, Sonoran, and Chihuahuan deserts of the southwestern U.S. and northwestern Mexico. In the U.S., they are primarily found in Arizona, and in certain parts of California, Nevada, Utah, and New Mexico.

The Gila Monster is named after the Gila River because it was first found in that area.

They are heavy, slow-moving lizards that measure 22 inches long. They are characterized as having bead-like surfaces and yellow or coral-colored patterns on their skin. This distinguishes them from non-venomous lizards.

The venom of the Gila Monster is described to be as toxic as that of a western diamondback rattlesnake. It bites onto its victim and releases the venom by capillary action through enlarged grooves that align its teeth. It can bite and hold onto the victim for more than 10 minutes. There is currently no antivenom to treat a bite from the Gila Monster.

The good news is that only a small amount of venom may be introduced when the Gila Monster bites.

The bite of a Gila Monster is extremely painful. Symptoms include swelling, nausea, vomiting, high blood pressure, chills, fever, and even breathing difficulties.

The Arizona Poison Control recommends that when a person is bitten, the lizard needs to be removed immediately. This can be done by prying its mouth open with a stick.

First aid should also be provided and the victim should be directed to a poison center or medical facility.

