This old mansion in Kentucky was sold twice - each time for a dollar

The Ouerbacker-Clement Mansion is located in the Russell neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky. The mansion once belonged to a wealthy coffee merchant named Samuel Ouerbacker. It was built in the late 19th century and designed in the Romanesque style of houses.

The mansion changed ownership through the years. In the early 1920s, the mansion was occupied by the bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, Reverend George C. Clement. In 1930, it was used as the base of operations for a tax business. The mansion was kept in use until the late 1990s.

There were reports that the tax business failed to pay their taxes so the city of Louisville took over the place and it sat vacant for several years. It was during this time that the mansion gained a reputation for being an abandoned and haunted place.

The mansion looked old and decrepit from structural collapse, vandalism, and water damage. The city thought about tearing down the place with a wrecking ball.

In 2008, the property was sold for $1 to architect Scott Kremer. The east wall of the mansion had also begun to collapse but the wall was stabilized. Kremer planned to raise funds to restore the mansion to its original glory. However, his plans fell through and he ended up returning the mansion to the city.

In 2014, the bank sold the property again. This time, the bank sold it to a low-income architecture firm and it reportedly sold for $1 a second time.

According to the most recent reports, the Ouerbacker Mansion has been restored and is currently in use as affordable rental housing.