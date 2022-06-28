This rare, giant butterfly is one of the most poisonous on Earth

The Giant African Swallowtail (Papilio antimachus) is a species of giant butterfly in the family of swallowtail butterflies. As a giant butterfly, Papilio antimachus belongs to the family Papilionidae and has a wingspan of between 7.1 and 9.1 inches. It is not unusual to see wings that can measure 10 inches or more from tip to tip.

It is a beautiful butterfly with wings that are characterized by black streaks and orange-brown colors

The giant butterfly is one of the largest butterflies in the world and mostly lives in the rainforests of Central Africa.

This species of butterfly was first discovered in 1782. However, scientists still consider the butterfly to be a mystery as no one has studied its caterpillar stage. There is no information in the literature about its early stages including the egg, larva, and pupa.

Scientists have attempted to spot and study the butterfly in its caterpillar stage but so far they have failed to find it. To date, no one knows what its caterpillar looks like.

The African Giant Swallowtail is also considered to be one of the most toxic butterflies on Earth. It has no predators other than humans because of its foul taste. Their bodies contain toxic chemicals called glycosides. When disturbed, they spray the foul-smelling chemicals into the air.

Although most humans would not consider eating them, they would most definitely be fatal if ingested.

Unfortunately, the African Giant Swallowtail is also becoming increasingly rare and elusive. One, giant swallowtail specimen can sell for up to $1700.