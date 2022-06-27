The oldest civilization in the Americas built pyramids that are as old as those of ancient Egypt

The city of Caral-Supe is an archaeological site located in Peru in the Supe Valley near the town of Caral.

Archaeologists have declared this site to be the oldest city and the oldest civilization in the Americas.

The city of Caral-Supe contains the remains of human-made pyramids, plazas, residential buildings, and sunken circular courts. The complex of pyramids, circular courts, and other architecture was first discovered in 1948. There are 19 temple complexes scattered across the Supe Valley.

Archaeologists have dated the architecture in Caral-Supe to be as old as the oldest known pyramid in ancient Egypt. The oldest pyramid in ancient Egypt is the Step Pyramid of Saqqara.

Radiocarbon dating has estimated that the site could be 4000 to 5000 years old and that the Caral-Supe pyramids could have been built in 2600 B.C.

The largest pyramid in Caral-Supe is called the Piramide Mayor. This structure is about 100 feet tall and the size of four football fields.

Archaeologists believe that Caral-Supe is one of the most ancient civilizations in the Americas as it flourished 4000 years before the great Incan Empire. It is also one of the oldest in the world.

At one time, the site may have been inhabited by up to 20,000 people who belonged to a pre-Columbian era society. They were a complex society that built monumental architecture and was skilled in the use of textile technology. The civilization declined around 1800 B.C.

The site has currently been declared a Humanity Cultural Heritage site by UNESCO.