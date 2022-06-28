The world's oldest blood donor is from Kentucky

According to the Red Cross, there is no upper limit for a blood donor's age as long as you are relatively healthy and well.

One Kentucky man set a world record for being the oldest regular blood donor in the world.

In 2016, Dale Faughn set the world record when he was 90 years old. By then, he had donated 254 units of whole blood. For the past 40-plus years of his life, he had been donating blood every eight weeks on a regular basis.

Last year (2021), Faughn turned 95 years old and hit another milestone when he donated 35 gallons of blood in total.

In 2022, Faughn would be 96 years old but he still remains the world's oldest and regular blood donor according to the Guinness World Records.

Faughn is pictured here in Kentucky Today magazine. He is not just a blood donor. He has had a fascinating life.

He is a World War II veteran and fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. He is also a retired school teacher who has had a distinguished career and has been named Outstanding Teacher by the Kentucky Department of Education. In addition to these accolades, he has also been named a Kentucky Poet Laureate in 1986.

Faughn encourages people to donate blood and has stated that it is not something that should be feared.

Faughn is correct. There are several health benefits to donating blood. One of the most important is that it lowers cancer risk as the levels of iron in the blood remain at a healthy level. Reduced iron levels are linked to lower cancer risk.

Other benefits include the production of new blood cells and preventing a health condition called hemochromatosis.